Violence and Silence: The Struggle for Faith in a Troubling World

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The world is experiencing chaotic violence, leaving many to wonder about faith and justice. In the past weeks, high-profile attacks have surfaced across the nation, causing public outcry and confusion.

On August 22, Iryna Zarutska was tragically stabbed, her final moments recorded and widely shared on social media. Such gruesome footage highlights a wave of violence that also includes recent incidents at Utah Valley University, along with ongoing school shootings and global conflicts.

The cries of victims echo through our communities, and many are asking, where is God during these dark times? For those who believe in Jesus, the silence can be disorienting. Yet, religious teachings suggest that God invites believers to express their sorrow and anger.

While looking for answers, many turn to the Bible, which reassures followers that God has a plan, even if it is not immediately clear. Romans 8:28 states that God intends only good for those who believe. This message is especially poignant as the anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, reminding us of the deep scars left by violence.

In the midst of turmoil, forgiveness emerges as a powerful message. As believers grapple with their emotions, they are reminded of the importance of mercy and repentance. Past wrongs and personal shortcomings can cloud judgment, but the path to healing involves acknowledging one’s own transgressions.

Amid despair, Habakkuk 3:17-19 offers hope: though circumstances may seem bleak, true joy can be found in faith. As believers are called to bear their burdens, they are also encouraged to engage with God through prayer, even in times of silence.

Forgiveness, though challenging in a climate of grievance, is presented as an antidote to the cycle of revenge. By echoing the teachings of Jesus, believers are urged to become peacemakers rather than avengers.

As the debate continues on how to respond to violence, the teachings of compassion and mercy remain vital. The message echoes that ultimately, all evil will face justice, whether in this life or the next.