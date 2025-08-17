News
Violence Strikes Dorchester with Stabbing and Shooting on Saturday
BOSTON, Massachusetts — A violent afternoon unfolded in Boston‘s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday, marked by a stabbing and a separate shooting within hours of each other.
Boston police reported that the first incident occurred around 12:13 p.m. when a man was stabbed outside a Stop & Shop supermarket located at 460 Blue Hill Avenue, near a CVS pharmacy. The victim was discovered with multiple stab wounds and was immediately transported to a local hospital. As of Saturday evening, police indicated they were unaware of his condition. No arrests were made following the incident, and investigations are ongoing.
Just a few hours later, at approximately 4:25 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on Harvard Street, roughly a mile away from the stabbing site. Witnesses reported hearing three to five gunshots. Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene and placed five evidence markers on the ground while searching for surveillance video from nearby businesses.
“You know, you kind of get desensitized by things like this because you hear about it so much; it’s like, okay, another one,” said Boston resident Blake Rickerson. “So being vigilant is a healthy attitude to have when dealing with these types of situations.”
As it stands, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting either. Both investigations remain active as police seek more information.
