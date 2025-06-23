News
Violence Surges in Kansas City, Six Dead, Five Injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – A sudden surge of violence has left six people dead and five injured across the Kansas City area since Saturday morning.
From Saturday night into Sunday morning, officers from the Kansas City Police Department and the Lenexa Police Department responded to five separate shooting scenes. This count rose to six fatalities after an aggravated assault victim from earlier in the day succumbed to injuries in the hospital.
On June 22 at 3:55 a.m., Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson addressed the situation on X, describing it as an “unacceptable wave of gun violence.” She expressed the heartbreak of witnessing “such a senseless loss of life,” especially following what appeared to be progress in community safety.
Johnson highlighted a specific incident at 19th and Vine, which occurred shortly after the conclusion of the annual Juneteenth Festival. “That such joy could be followed by such tragedy is beyond words,” she stated.
She acknowledged the grief shared with the victims’ families and affirmed her office’s commitment to prosecuting the suspects involved. “We cannot prosecute our way out of this crisis alone. Community investment, conflict resolution, and access to opportunity must remain central to our long-term approach,” she added.
Currently, only one suspect has been arrested, while another suspect was reportedly shot and killed amid the incidents.
