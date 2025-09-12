Violent Protests Erupt in Nepal After Student Killed by Authorities

Kathmandu, Nepal – A peaceful protest turned deadly on Monday when police shot at demonstrators, killing at least 19 people and injuring hundreds more. The chaos erupted outside the parliament building in Kathmandu, where 22-year-old student Pabit Tandukar was critically wounded by what doctors confirmed was a live copper bullet.

“We were there for a peaceful protest. They were initially firing tear gas at us and we were pushing back. Suddenly, I was shot,” Tandukar told Al Jazeera.

The protest was part of a growing Gen-Z movement demanding the dissolution of parliament and new elections amid widespread anger over the government’s alleged corruption and the living standards of Nepalis.

As tensions escalated, the government faced backlash for a recent ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube. Officials argued it was necessary to prevent the spread of fake news and cybercrimes. However, this ban intensified youth frustrations, culminating in violent clashes between protesters and security forces.

By Tuesday, thousands continued to defy a curfew imposed by the government in response to the unrest. Protesters expressed outrage, and many joined the rally shouting against Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, who announced his resignation in light of the crisis.

Acting as a rallying point for the youth, the deaths of civilians at the hands of security forces transformed the protests into a call for substantial reforms. Leaders from the movements have demanded a mass resignation of lawmakers and accountability for those responsible for the violence.

“This government should not have fired bullets at students,” stated Tandukar.

Additionally, witnesses reported sighting armored police vehicles conducting search operations in residential areas near the protest zones. Amidst chaos in hospitals treating injured demonstrators, there were reports of armed forces firing tear gas to disperse gatherings even within healthcare facilities.

The recent protests have underscored a deep-seated dissatisfaction with established political leaders, as many young people express frustration over what they perceive as nepotism and corruption among the ruling elite.

In the aftermath of the violence, Nepal’s Minister of Communications announced the lifting of the social media ban. However, the killing of protesters remains at the forefront of public outrage.

Amidst ongoing demonstrations, political analyst Krishna Khanal criticized the government’s handling of the situation, labeling their response as negligence.

The international community, including the UN and Amnesty International, has condemned the police’s use of lethal force and called for thorough investigations into the killings. Public sentiment is now leaning heavily towards a demand for accountability at the highest levels of government.