Viral ‘Jet2 Holiday’ TikTok Trend Takes Off

LEEDS, England — A catchy audio clip from a Jet2 ad has taken over TikTok, capturing millions of users’ attention. The sound features a British woman declaring, “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday,” paired with British singer Jess Glynne’s song, “Hold My Hand.” This trend has surged since its rise this summer, with TikTok users posting videos of vacation mishaps, generating over 35 million likes.

Jet2, a budget airline based in the UK, has been using this particular audio clip in a campaign featuring voice actress Zoe Lister since 2024. The sound has become popular due to its upbeat nature, yet the accompanying videos depict humorous or awkward moments rather than perfect vacations. Clips often involve situations like people getting splashed at water parks or mishaps with phones stuck on ledges.

In one particularly popular video, a user reveals a small hotel window despite opening what looks like an expansive curtain, which has gained 14.6 million likes. Others have shown users struggling with various lighthearted challenges, receiving tens of millions of views, contributing to a total of 1.4 million videos using the sound.

Jet2 has embraced this trend. The airline produced videos featuring the viral sound and is promoting vacation packages, including discounts for families booking through Jet2holidays. The ad’s newfound popularity has also propelled Lister into the limelight, leading her to numerous media appearances.

In a recent radio appearance, Lister and Glynne performed the viral narration together, further merging music and marketing. Jet2 also participated in an LGBTQ pride festival in Leeds, brandishing signs with the now-famous phrase while Lister spoke on stage. Glynne has referenced the trend in her concerts as well.

Jet2 initiated its advertising campaign using Glynne’s song back in 2022 but saw a significant spike in social media engagement this summer. The airline aims to attract families with special deals advertised through Lister’s narration, including announcements of savings like £200 ($270) for families of four.

Despite the trend’s lighthearted nature, Jet2 faced complaints in the past over the frequency of Glynne’s hit on flights. In response to earlier discontent from passengers, Glynne herself acknowledged she was surprised by the song’s prevalent use and apologized for any annoyance it caused.

Now, with her song celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Glynne’s collaboration with Jet2 continues to thrive, allowing both the singer and the airline to enjoy the benefits of a viral marketing success.