Virat Kohli Prepares for Key ODI Against South Africa

NEW DELHI, India — Virat Kohli demonstrated remarkable focus and skill in a demanding net session ahead of India’s second ODI against South Africa, scheduled for Wednesday, October 3. Kohli looked sharp as he faced throw-down specialists Raghu and Nuwan Seneviratne, impressively finding the middle of the bat throughout the session.

The session, which occurred under floodlights, provided the perfect platform for Kohli to tune his game before the crucial match. Kohli’s performance comes amid increasing speculation about the futures of both him and his teammate, Rohit Sharma, with the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2027 in the spotlight. However, the two veterans appeared unfazed as they continued to train diligently.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir observed closely from between the two nets, taking note of Kohli’s prowess as the batsman effectively countered the opposing bowlers. Despite the intensifying pace of Raghu, who occasionally outperformed Kohli during the drills, the seasoned cricketer maintained his composure and focus.

Once Kohli wrapped up his batting session, he strolled past Gambhir without exchanging a word, a notable moment reflecting the current atmosphere surrounding the Indian cricket team.

Rohit Sharma followed Kohli into the nets and briefly conversed with Gambhir before heading back to the dressing room. Training remained intensive across the ground as the Indian team, currently leading the three-match series 1-0, aimed to secure a decisive win in the upcoming game.

The match will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, known for its unique black-soil surface, prompting the batting group to train with an aggressive mindset.

Young star Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his talent by hitting several towering shots over the leg-side boundary, also taking a turn to bowl to Rishabh Pant, who was the last player to take a turn in the nets. As preparations continue, the team is expected to maintain the same combination for the upcoming match.