Virat Kohli Returns to Vijay Hazare Trophy After 15 Years

NEW DELHI — Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has confirmed his participation in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in over 15 years. The announcement was made by Rohan Jaitley, president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Kohli, 37, recently scored his 52nd ODI century in a match against South Africa. His return to domestic cricket comes at a crucial time as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made domestic tournament participation mandatory for centrally contracted players, unless they are injured or on national duty.

“He has confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” Jaitley said in a statement. “His presence will be a massive boost to the Delhi dressing room.” Delhi will play their first match against Andhra Pradesh on December 24 in Bengaluru, with high attendance expected due to Kohli’s return.

Kohli has not played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy since February 2010, when he faced Services. Between 2008 and 2010, he scored 819 runs in 13 matches at an average of 68.25. His last domestic match was in 2013, during the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy.

His participation is seen as a lift for a Delhi team that has struggled in recent domestic competitions. Kohli’s experience and skill are anticipated to strengthen the batting order, while also offering guidance to younger players.

Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who also retired from Test cricket earlier this year, are expected to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Delhi’s campaign in the tournament aims to improve their consistency and performance on the domestic stage.