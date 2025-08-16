Virginia’s Affordable Small Towns Attract Retirees Seeking Quality Living

RICHMOND, Virginia — Many retirees are relocating to small towns across Virginia, drawn by the state’s tax-friendly policies, access to quality health care, and scenic landscapes. Unlike many other states, Virginia does not tax Social Security benefits, making it an attractive destination for those looking to stretch their retirement dollars.

According to Zillow.com, median home values in Virginia stand at $409,000. However, several small towns offer affordable housing options with median home prices below this average. Not only do they provide a lower cost of living, but they also boast rich cultural, recreational, and historical amenities that rival those found in larger cities.

One such town is Emporia, located about 65 miles south of Richmond, near the North Carolina border. With a population of just under 5,800, home prices in Emporia average around $150,000. The town’s rural charm and access to the Meherrin River make it an appealing spot for retirees. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy boating and fishing at Meherrin River Park, while community-focused events like the Virginia Peanut Festival in September keep residents engaged.

In Colonial Heights, a suburb of Richmond, retirees can find homes with an average value of $296,000. This town, offering proximity to urban amenities, is home to nine parks and several historical sites, including Fort Clifton, an archaeological site from the Civil War. A monthly festival celebrating local arts and history, alongside the nearby Bon Secours-Southside Medical Center, provides a robust value for new residents.

Bridgewater, the largest town in Rockingham County, has a population of nearly 6,600, with homes averaging $377,000. Nestled in the stunning Shenandoah Valley, Bridgewater College offers educational programs for seniors, enhancing its appeal for retirees while nearby vineyards and local produce farms cater to a relaxed lifestyle.

Danville exemplifies affordability, with home values averaging $154,000. Boasting riverside parks and community recreational facilities, Danville promotes an active lifestyle suitable for retirees, backed by its community hospital, Sovah Health-Danville.

Luray is another gem, famed for the nearby Luray Caverns and adjacent Shenandoah National Park, attracting approximately 4,900 residents with an average home price of $299,000. Its hiking trails and local breweries like Hawksbill Brewing Company enhance its lifestyle offerings.

Pearisburg and Staunton are also popular retirement spots, with affordable home values of $202,000 and $304,000, respectively. Pearisburg’s location along the Appalachian Trail is ideal for hiking enthusiasts, while Staunton’s cultural scene includes the American Shakespeare Center.

For retirees seeking a quaint atmosphere, Strasburg‘s homes average $341,000, combined with historical significance from being founded in 1761. Vinton, with a population of about 8,000, offers affordable homes at $279,000, and features parks and recreational sites just minutes from Roanoke.

Finally, Warsaw is noted for its peaceful environment and low average home values of $250,000, catering to retirees needing proximity to Washington, D.C., as well as access to outdoor activities.

With numerous small towns providing affordable housing options, rich community activities, and ample natural beauty, retiring in Virginia offers a blend of tranquility and engagement that many find appealing.