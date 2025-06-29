News
Virginia Campaign Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement and Tax Evasion
ALEXANDRIA, VA — Katherine Margaret Buchanan, 59, a former campaign treasurer and finance consultant, pleaded guilty on Monday to embezzling more than $840,000 from various federal candidates’ campaigns. The funds were allegedly used for personal expenses, including luxury travel and entertainment.
According to prosecutors, Buchanan misappropriated campaign contributions from 2020 to 2024 by abusing her trusted position as treasurer of several political action committees and campaigns. She is accused of using her access to campaign accounts to divert funds into her own accounts and pay for personal purchases.
The Justice Department revealed that the money was spent on a range of personal items, from airline tickets to Italy and concert tickets to landscaping services and a Peloton bike. Additionally, Buchanan was charged with tax evasion for under-reporting her income to avoid paying $671,200 in federal taxes.
The specific campaigns from which Buchanan embezzled funds were not disclosed in court documents. However, Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner noted in previous statements to Rolling Stone that they believed she may have been involved in misappropriating funds from their campaign fundraising efforts.
Buchanan’s challenges with campaign finance regulations are not new; she faced scrutiny in 2021 for misreporting contributions while serving as treasurer for Congressman Don Beyer’s campaign. She is scheduled for sentencing on October 8 and faces up to five years in prison for each charge.
The case highlights serious issues within campaign finance oversight, as authorities aim to strengthen protections against similar misconduct in the future.
