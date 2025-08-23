Virginia City’s Historic Train Makes Its Hollywood Debut in 1923

VIRGINIA CITY, Nevada — The historic steam train from Virginia City has embarked on a cinematic journey to Hollywood, becoming a key part of Paramount’s hit series, 1923, a prequel to the acclaimed Yellowstone universe.

On a remarkable trip, the vintage steam engine #18 and three restored passenger cars were transported over 900 miles from Carson City to Butte, Montana. The crew loaded the 90-ton locomotive onto specialized flatbed trucks for the journey through rugged terrain, ensuring that an authentic piece of the American West would be portrayed on screen.

Before filming commenced, production crews visited Virginia City to decorate the Pullman passenger cars with period-appropriate touches. The story in 1923 revolves around Spencer Dutton’s journey to reunite with his bride, Alex, in a struggle to save the Yellowstone Ranch from danger.

“Sending our train off to appear in a Hollywood movie was surreal,” said Tom Gray, owner of the Virginia Truckee Railroad. “It felt like a full-circle moment—our trains have been telling stories for over a century, and now they’re helping tell new ones to millions of viewers.”

The Virginia Truckee Railroad (VTRR) has previously collaborated with film productions such as Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Water for Elephants. In 1995, scenes from the movie Dead Man, featuring Johnny Depp, were filmed in Virginia City.

Gray noted, “We love collaborating with creative teams. Our trains bring history to life, and if your script calls for authentic rail equipment, we’ve got it.”

The VTRR, which operates one of the West’s few remaining steam railways, offers public excursions and production support. It looks forward to future film partnerships, embodying the romance and grit of the frontier.

The steam train set is available for future filming opportunities throughout the year, making it a timeless symbol of the Old West.