PERTH, Australia — Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, claimed in her recently revealed diary that the convicted sex offender recorded her being abused by other men. This assertion counters a memo released by the FBI and Department of Justice that declared there is no credible evidence Epstein blackmailed individuals.

The memo, published on Monday, stated that investigators found no evidence supporting Giuffre’s claims, despite her diary entries suggesting otherwise. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, left her diary for her family to share her truth with the public.

“I used to be watched by Epstein’s hidden cameras, which I have seen myself,” Giuffre wrote in an undated entry. “The FBI have the archive footage showing me being abused by other men, used as blackmail.” This stark claim contradicts findings that the FBI had previously publicized.

Giuffre’s accusations come in the wake of the federal investigations into Epstein’s actions, which included the search of his properties that reportedly revealed computers, binders of evidence, and hidden cameras. The memo released by the FBI and the Justice Department claimed there was no evidence that Epstein maintained a list of influential people or was involved in blackmail.

In light of these revelations, numerous voices have emerged questioning the thoroughness of the investigations into Epstein. Criticism has also targeted the timing of the memorandum’s release, suggesting it was an attempt to minimize its impact.

Furthermore, other victims like Sarah Ransome have echoed similar concerns, alleging that Epstein filmed encounters with powerful figures. Ransome, however, later admitted to embellishing some claims to gain attention for Epstein’s actions.

Calls for renewed investigations into Epstein’s network have surged as Giuffre’s diary continues to raise suspicions about the FBI’s findings. Survivor advocates demand a thorough review of Epstein’s materials and the investigative process surrounding his case.

As the fallout from the diary continues to unfold, many are left questioning the full scope of Epstein’s network and whether the truth will ever be fully uncovered.