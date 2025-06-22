Education
Virginia Governor Appoints New Members to William & Mary Board
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed three new members to the Board of Visitors at the College of William & Mary, enhancing the board’s expertise with accomplished alumni.
The newly appointed members are Melissa Ballenger, Eric Cantor, and Hillary Waldron, all of whom have significant backgrounds in business, government, and academia. Their terms will officially begin on July 1, 2025, as announced by the governor’s office.
Melissa Ballenger, a William & Mary graduate from the class of 1992, has over 30 years of experience in the finance sector. She currently serves as a chief financial officer for various global companies and is also an adjunct professor at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business at the university.
Eric Cantor, a 1988 law school alumnus and former U.S. House Majority Leader, is now managing director at an investment bank, Moelis & Company. He has a long history of public service which he continues to leverage to benefit the university.
Hillary Waldron, who graduated in 2002, is currently with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems as a senior director of international business development. She has spent over 20 years in the defense industry and remains deeply connected to her alma mater.
Ardine Williams, a retired workforce development executive at Amazon, has been reappointed to the Board for a second term. Williams previously served as vice rector starting July 1, 2025.
In welcoming the new members, President Katherine A. Rowe expressed confidence in their abilities. “With distinguished careers in business and government, they will be valuable partners and guides in the years to come,” Rowe said.
The Board of Visitors is the governing body of the university, consisting of 17 members, all appointed by the governor of Virginia to serve four-year terms.
Departing members of the board include Vice Rector Barbara Johnson, John Rathbone, and J.E. Lincoln Saunders, who will leave their positions in July. Rector Charles Poston thanked them for their dedicated service, highlighting their contributions to the university.
