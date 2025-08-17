Virginia Lottery’s Biggest Jackpot Winner Plans Lawn Mower Purchase

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) – An anonymous winner claimed a record $348 million Mega Millions jackpot in late July. The winner visited the Virginia Lottery headquarters in Richmond, ticket in hand, ready to celebrate their good fortune.

The jackpot was won from a ticket purchased at E & C Mid Atlantic in Burgess, Virginia, matching all six winning numbers drawn on June 27: 18-21-29-42-50 and the Mega Ball number 2. Lottery officials confirmed that this marks the 10th Mega Millions jackpot won in Virginia since the game debuted in 2002.

In a surprising twist, the lucky winner expressed an eagerness to buy a zero-radius riding lawn mower with the winnings. Virginia Lottery officials stated that the winner opted for a one-time cash payment of $155.6 million before taxes, forgoing the 30-year annuity option.

All profits from the Virginia Lottery are dedicated to K-12 education across the commonwealth. In the 2025 fiscal year, the lottery contributed over $901 million, representing about 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 education budget.

The store where the winning ticket was purchased, E & C Mid Atlantic, will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.