Virginia Lottery Reports Record $901 Million Profit for Education
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Lottery reported a record profit of $901 million for the 2025 fiscal year, marking the second-highest total in its 37-year history. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the figures during a ceremonial check presentation on Monday, August 4, 2025.
“This $901 million contribution from Virginia Lottery profits is a powerful testament to our steadfast commitment to investing in the future of every student,” said Youngkin. Under Virginia law, all lottery profits are directed to support K-12 public education across the Commonwealth.
The $901 million profit was generated from record total sales exceeding $5.7 billion, according to Virginia Lottery Executive Director Khalid Jones. “This check represents the unwavering commitment of every Lottery employee to our mission of supporting K-12 public education, one play at a time,” Jones stated.
Out of the $5.7 billion in sales, $4.5 billion was returned to players as prizes, translating to approximately 78 cents returned for every dollar spent. The biggest win of the fiscal year was a Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $348 million, sold at E & C Mid-Atlantic in Burgess, which earned a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
The profits are crucial, as they represent nearly 10 percent of the K-12 education budget in Virginia. “Every dollar generated through the lottery directly supports teachers, schools, and programs,” Youngkin added. He emphasized the importance of efficient operations within the lottery system to maintain profitability for educational funding.
Virginia retailers that sold lottery tickets also benefited, earning a total of $127.9 million in commissions and bonuses during the year. Many of these retailers are small businesses.
Lottery results will be finalized upon approval from the Auditor of Public Accounts later this month, but the current figures highlight a successful year in supporting public education in Virginia.
