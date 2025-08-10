Virginia Lottery Results for August 9, 2025: Big Wins Await

Richmond, Virginia — The Virginia Lottery has released the results for its various draw games on August 9, 2025. Players can check their tickets to see if they are among the lucky winners this week.

The Powerball drawing held on Saturday night featured the numbers 07-14-23-24-60, with the Powerball being 14 and Power Play at 2. The drawing takes place at 11 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

In other draws, the Day games had the following results: the Night drawing was 7-2-1 with a Free Ball of 3, while the Day results were 8-8-8 and a Free Ball of 2. These draws occur daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m.

For additional nighttime draws held daily at 9 p.m., the winning numbers were 06-14-24-40-41, along with a Cash Ball of 02.

The Virginia Lottery also features the Bank a Million game, which takes place every Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11 p.m. The most recent results revealed the numbers 04-15-21-23-26-32 with a Bonus number of 07.

Lottery enthusiasts can also participate in other popular games such as Lucky For Life and Lotto America. Players can buy tickets at numerous locations, including gas stations and grocery stores, and online through approved platforms like Jackpocket.

The Virginia Lottery encourages responsible gaming. Anyone who thinks they may have a gambling problem is urged to contact the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling or call the hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER.