News
Virginia Lottery Reveals September 2025 Draw Results
Richmond, Virginia – The Virginia Lottery announced the results of various draw games held in early September 2025. Players hoping to hit it big can check their tickets as multiple drawings take place every week.
On September 6, the Powerball results showed winning numbers as 11, 23, 44, 61, 62, with a Powerball of 17 and a Power Play of 2. The Powerball game draws are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11 p.m.
This week, the Daily 3 DAY drawing on September 6 revealed numbers 5, 6, 8, with a Fireball of 2, while the NIGHT drawing produced numbers 2, 0, 5. The Daily 4 also saw exciting results with the DAY drawing turning up 6, 2, 1, 1, 7 as winners.
Additionally, the Cash Ball drawing attracted attention with numbers 05, 13, 46, 56, 57, while the Cash Ball number was 03. Daily drawings for Cash Ball occur every evening at 9 p.m.
Bank a Million draws are conducted bi-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. The latest results on September 6 yielded numbers 01, 08, 20, 23, 24, 40, with a Bonus number of 15.
For those interested in purchasing tickets, they are available at gas stations, convenience stores, and online through platforms like Jackpocket, where players can choose their games and manage their tickets digitally. As excitement builds for future drawings, all eyes are now on next week’s results.
Gambling can be risky; individuals are advised to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER for support.
