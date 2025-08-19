Virginia Lottery Winner Claims Record Jackpot, Buys Lawn Mower

RICHMOND, Va. (WKRC) – An anonymous winner has claimed the largest lottery jackpot in Virginia history, totaling $348 million from the Mega Millions drawing held on June 27.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers: 18, 21, 29, 42, 50, and the Mega Ball number 2. The winner came forward nearly a month later, presenting the ticket at Virginia Lottery headquarters in Richmond.

Virginia law allows winners of $1 million or more to remain anonymous, and the winner chose to do so for privacy reasons. However, they revealed their first significant purchase will be a zero-turn riding lawn mower.

The winner opted for a one-time cash payout of $155.6 million before taxes, instead of annual payments over 30 years. This jackpot marks the 10th Mega Millions win in Virginia since the game’s inception in 2002.

While this win sets a state record, it pales in comparison to the largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history. For instance, a $2.04 billion jackpot was won in California in November 2022, and a $1.58 billion Mega Millions prize was claimed in Florida in 2023.

Lucky lottery winners often have unexpected spending habits. John Kutey, who won $319 million in 2011, donated $200,000 towards a water park in New York. Similarly, Louise White used her $336.4 million winnings to create a trust for her family.

Lottery winners frequently channel their good fortune into charitable causes or personal aspirations. The new Virginia jackpot winner’s lawn mower purchase reflects the quirky nature of how some choose to spend their winnings.