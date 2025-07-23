News
Virginia Pick 5 Evening Winning Numbers Announced
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia Lottery has announced the winning numbers for the Pick 5 Evening game held on Tuesday. The winning combination is 3, 4, 4, 6, 9, with a bonus number of 0.
In addition, the results from other recent lottery games are as follows: On Monday, the Pick 4 Evening numbers were 1, 2, 3, 6, with a bonus of 7. The Wednesday drawings also produced results for various games.
On Wednesday, the winning numbers for the Pick 3 Evening were 0, 8, 9, and a bonus number of 9. The Pick 4 Evening numbers drawn that same day were 2, 6, 9, 9, with a bonus of 1. The Cash 5 with EZ Match game results showed winning numbers of 15, 16, 26, 32, 35.
Players interested in participating can purchase tickets at local gas stations, grocery stores, and other retail locations. Some tickets are also available for online purchase through various platforms.
For full details on winning numbers and upcoming games, players are encouraged to visit the Virginia Lottery website.
Recent Posts
- Millonarios Set for Debut Against La Equidad in BetPlay League
- Aleksandar Kovacevic Advances After Defeating Quentin Halys at Citi Open
- Detective Meachum Faces Terminal Illness in Countdown’s Latest Episode
- Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
- Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia