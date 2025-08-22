Virginia Schools Face Federal Scrutiny Over Bathroom Policies

FAIRFAX, Virginia – The Fairfax County school district is under federal scrutiny after the Department of Education categorized it as high-risk due to its bathroom policies. Superintendent Michelle Reid expressed confusion over the decision, stating, “a bit perplexed as to how best to address this, because there really is not a relevant exemplar in recent years that anyone can recall that called out anything of this nature.”

This attention comes after five Northern Virginia school systems, including Arlington, Alexandria, Loudoun, and Prince William counties, refused to change their bathroom policies which allow students to use facilities based on their gender identity. The Department of Education argues that these practices violate Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex.

In a letter received by Prince William County’s Superintendent LaTanya McDade, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon required the district to submit a corrective action plan within 30 days. Reid noted the school districts had previously rejected similar requests, stating, “We were very disappointed with this.”

The high-risk designation allows the federal agency to monitor the use of taxpayer funds, although no funding has been withheld thus far. Reid stated, “We recently received a very clean federal audit on our Title II grant” and emphasized that the district is compliant with federal grant regulations.

School districts can appeal the high-risk status within ten business days. Reid indicated that Fairfax County’s practices align with Virginia law and federal appeals court rulings, and the district plans to seek further clarification from the Education Department.