Virginia Tech Coach Brent Pry Faces Pressure in Pivotal 2025 Season

Blacksburg, Va. — Brent Pry‘s future as head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies hangs in the balance as the team prepares for the 2025 season. Coming off a disappointing 6-7 record last year, expectations are high, and the pressure is on.

The Hokies saw significant roster changes and coaching staff adjustments during the offseason, leaving the team as a question mark entering this critical year. Despite these challenges, the atmosphere around the program this summer has been reportedly positive, giving fans a glimmer of hope for the upcoming season.

Recently, college football analysts, including ESPN’s Pete Thamel, have mentioned Pry’s name among coaches who need to perform well to keep their jobs. Thamel noted Pry’s position as precarious, especially since he has two years left on his contract. If he gets fired on December 1, Pry would be owed $6.2 million.

In his three seasons, Pry has recorded a 16-21 overall record and has struggled in close games, finishing 1-12 in one-score matchups. The Hokies have higher aspirations, and considerable improvement is expected. According to Thamel, there is a sense of urgency among the administration to avoid being left behind in college football’s evolving landscape.

Athletic Director Whit Babcock, who hired both Pry and former coach Justin Fuente, may find himself in a tough spot if he decides to make another coaching change. Typically, ADs do not get the chance to hire three coaches for the same program.

Hokies fans are hopeful that Pry can lead the team back to its winning traditions this year, but with the uncertainties surrounding his position, the spotlight remains firmly on him as the season approaches.