Sports
Virginia Tech Prepares for Old Dominion in Must-Win Matchup
BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia Tech Hokies will face the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. ET, in search of their first win of the season. After two consecutive losses, including a 44-20 defeat at Vanderbilt last week, the Hokies aim to turn their fortunes around at Lane Stadium.
Head Coach Brent Pry leads the Hokies, who are looking to secure their third straight victory over Old Dominion. Virginia Tech outscored ODU 73-34 in their previous two matchups, showcasing their dominance in the series, which they lead 4-2 overall.
This week’s contest comes after a disappointing performance against Vanderbilt, where the Hokies held a halftime lead but faltered in the second half, being outscored significantly. Fans express frustration, not just at the loss, but at the manner in which it occurred.
Old Dominion enters the game with a record of 1-1. They put up a strong fight against No. 20 Indiana in their opener, losing 27-14, before triumphing over North Carolina Central 54-6, with Trequan Jones scoring three touchdowns.
The game will be televised on ACC Network, featuring Jorge Sedano on play-by-play, Jay Walker as analyst, and Victoria Arlen on the sidelines. For radio listeners, the game can be heard on more than 40 stations, including 105.3 FM in Blacksburg.
Streaming options are available online, along with live audio and stats. Fans can follow the team on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
As the Hokies prepare for this critical matchup, questions linger about the future of coaching staff amid pressure to perform. Virginia Tech’s offensive line has struggled, raising concerns as they face a challenging Old Dominion team led by quarterback Colton Joseph, known for his scrambling ability.
Football analysts predict a close game, with some expecting the Hokies to win, albeit it may still leave fans concerned given the inconsistent performances this season. The outcome may well impact Coach Pry’s tenure at Virginia Tech.
