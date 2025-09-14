Virginia Tech Suffers Embarrassing Loss Amid Recruits’ Visits

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech‘s football team faced a crushing defeat against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, losing 44-20 after being outscored 34-0 in the second half. The loss took place in front of several recruits, including three-star edge Andrew Rogers, who had recently committed to the program.

Rogers, from Greensboro, North Carolina, was scheduled to visit Virginia Tech for the game against Old Dominion but confirmed that the staff had canceled his visit. Instead, he will now attend the Tennessee game hosting Georgia, a significant matchup in the SEC.

The Hokies had hoped to impress Rogers during this weekend but the unexpected cancellation could prove detrimental to their recruitment efforts. The coaching staff’s decision has left Rogers and other recruits puzzled, particularly given the team’s recent poor performances.

This defeat marks a critical juncture for head coach Brent Pry, who finds himself on the hot seat after posting a disappointing record thus far in his tenure. Following the loss to Vanderbilt, fans are questioning his ability to lead the team effectively.

Virginia Tech now holds a 0-2 record to start the season, and the pressure is on as they prepare to host Old Dominion. Both the offensive and defensive lines are dealing with injuries, further complicating their upcoming match. The coaching staff is hopeful that Montavious Cunningham, still recovering from injury, might play, though Johnny Garrett remains sidelined.

The Hokies have struggled with turnovers and inconsistency on offense, leading to fears that another poor outing against Old Dominion could spell further trouble for Pry’s regime. With only a slim chance for a turnaround, the team must find a way to regain their footing.

Fans’ expectations are low, and after a trend of disappointing outcomes, many are uncertain about the team’s direction. The time for rebuilding is now if Virginia Tech hopes to escape the shadow of mediocrity that has plagued the program over the last decade.