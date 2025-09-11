News
Virginia State University Closes Amid Threat on September 11
ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia State University closed its campus on Thursday due to a potential threat, prompting an immediate lockdown.
In an email sent to students and staff early Thursday morning, the university stated, “Due to a potential threat, Virginia State University is currently on lockdown.” The message instructed all students on campus to stay indoors and advised those who were off-campus not to return.
All classes for the day have been canceled, and university employees have been instructed to work remotely. The email emphasized the importance of safety, stating, “We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”
This incident is still developing, and university officials have not provided further details regarding the nature of the threat. The Richmond community is urged to stay aware and follow updates from university administration.
