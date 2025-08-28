Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions

Vis, Croatia – While the island of Vis has gained popularity due to its stunning attractions, including the famous Blue Cave, there remains a more tranquil side that travelers can discover. Known for less touristy activities, Vis offers quiet beaches best explored by kayak or paddleboard.

The Blue Cave, located on the nearby island of Biševo, attracts about 1,500 visitors daily, each given only 10 minutes to soak in the beauty of the grotto. The entrance fee is €24, but many find the experience underwhelming due to the crowded environment. A ferry ride from the main island of Vis to Biševo costs just €4, offering a more budget-friendly option.

My recent visit to Vis revealed its quieter charm. I stayed at WearActive, a guest house run by British couple Xania and Craig Wear, who have been welcoming visitors to their renovated stone home in Rukavac for 20 years. They offer “relaxingly active” holiday packages featuring yoga, kayaking, and cycling. “Actively relaxing is just as fitting a description,” Xania said while serving delicious plant-based meals on their terrace overlooking the sea.

Each day began with yoga on the rocky beach of Bili Bok. Clean air filled my lungs as I stretched by the Adriatic Sea. Swimming followed the yoga session, and afternoons were spent lounging on the pebbles of Tepluš beach. When my hosts suggested kayaking 6 miles from Rukavac to Stiniva Bay, I jumped at the opportunity to explore Vis’s most beautiful beach, set between towering limestone cliffs.

Stiniva Bay was mostly empty in the early morning, allowing for a peaceful swim before we paddled back. Craig taught me how to paddleboard in the calm waters of Ruda Bay, transforming my initial nerves into excitement as I glided across the surface.

Exploring the interior of Vis, we navigated its winding mountain roads and visited Vis Town, which remains quiet during the day but comes alive at night with vibrant restaurant terraces along the Venetian harbor. We found lunch spots in Komiža, where we enjoyed affordable meals overlooking the water.

The island’s past is woven into its charm, with remnants of its military history still present. Many visitors take tours of the tunnels and bunkers left behind. Hiking to caves at the foot of Mount Hum revealed sites where historical figures hid during World War II.

Xania acknowledged that tourism is gradually changing, with more active holiday companies appearing, but she welcomes the change. “Vis could become known for its adventure holidays,” she noted.

As my trip came to an end, I appreciated the island’s slow, unhurried rhythm, a unique contrast to the bustling attractions nearby. Enjoying nature and the warm Croatian sun, I found that the deeper exploration of Vis is truly rewarding.