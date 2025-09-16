October 2025 Visa Bulletin Significantly Affects Green Card Applicants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. State Department released its October 2025 visa bulletin, marking a crucial update for green card applicants in various employment-based categories. This bulletin, which signals the beginning of the new federal fiscal year, allows for significant advancements in green card processing timelines.

The October bulletin is particularly noteworthy because it allocates new visa numbers and can push priority dates closer for applicants. These changes could mean that many individuals may now be eligible to adjust their immigration status more quickly than before, depending on their priority dates.

Parisa Karaahmet, a partner at the immigration law firm Fragomen, explained to Newsweek, “A review of the visa bulletin for October 2025 indicates significant progress in dates for filing in most employment-based visa categories, allowing qualified individuals to file their cases as of October, even if a visa number may not be immediately available to them.”

The visa bulletin provides two charts: “Final Action Date” (FAD) and “Dates for Filing” (DOF). If an applicant’s priority date exceeds the DOF, they can file a Form I-485 to adjust their status. Similarly, if their date is earlier than the FAD, a visa number is available, allowing for possible approval of their case.

Steven A. Brown, a partner at Reddy Neumann Brown P Legal Firm, advises applicants to prepare early to avoid any delays. “Understanding the visa bulletin is essential for navigating the U.S. immigration process,” he stated.

The bulletin is expected to be updated again in November, providing further insights into visa processing for applicants across the globe.