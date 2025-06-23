Vitiello Praises Trump’s Border Actions Amid Decline in Illegal Immigration

Washington, D.C. — Former Acting I.C.E. Director Ron Vitiello praised President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for their immigration policies during a segment on ‘The Ingraham Angle’ on June 18, 2025.

Vitiello emphasized the positive impact of Trump’s border enforcement actions, stating that many people are enjoying life today because of the reduced number of illegal immigrants entering the country. He noted that the tough immigration policies seem to have saved lives, although exact statistics are hard to obtain.

“Somewhere, right now, people are having cookouts and enjoying time with family, and they owe that to the administration’s border actions,” Vitiello said.

The former director highlighted a significant drop in illegal immigration, stating that in May 2024, approximately 62,000 illegal migrants were released into the U.S., while last month that number dropped to zero. Vitiello pointed out that on a recent Sunday, there were only 95 encounters at the southern border, the lowest recorded over a 24-hour period.

“We are witnessing one of the fastest and most effective actions to handle a crisis in American history,” he added.

Vitiello suggested that if Vice President Kamala Harris were in charge, the situation could have been much worse. He criticized Democrats, claiming that under previous administrations, the problem persisted due to ineffective policies.

While acknowledging that some industries rely on illegal labor, he argued that the current number of undocumented immigrants already stands between 10 to 20 million. Vitiello believes that the recent deportations and border enforcement strategies discourage illegal crossings effectively.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, encounters at the southern border have decreased by 50 percent since November. Vitiello asserted that the reduction in illegal immigration has led to a decline in fentanyl smuggling and overdose deaths in the U.S.

“Fewer illegal entries mean fewer deaths from overdoses,” he stated. “We should appreciate the security a closed border provides.”

Vitiello concluded by urging Americans to recognize the importance of strong border policies and to ensure that past mistakes are not repeated.