Entertainment
Viv Prince, Eccentric Drummer of The Pretty Things, Dies at 84
London, England — Viv Prince, the renowned drummer for the rock band The Pretty Things, has passed away at the age of 84. News of his death was shared on Instagram by musician Jack White, who lamented the loss of the influential and eccentric performer.
“Viv was an incredible drummer, wild and full of abandon,” White wrote. “He played for the band the Pretty Things, and he influenced many other musicians like Keith Moon.” White first met Prince years ago while the drummer was living on his farm in Portugal.
Born in Loughborough in 1941, Prince became known for his outrageous behavior both on and off stage. He joined The Pretty Things in 1964, recording two albums with them: The Pretty Things and Get the Picture?, during a time when the band was regarded as a counter-cultural icon of British rock.
Prince’s tenure with The Pretty Things was marked by wild antics, often overshadowing their music. He was known for shocking performances, including laying carpet on stage during other artists’ acts. According to band members, his on-stage behavior attracted significant media attention.
After a tumultuous 18 months, Prince was dismissed from the band due to his erratic behavior. His departure came just before the band reached greater notoriety in the rock scene.
Following his time with The Pretty Things, Prince continued collaborating with various artists, including The Who and Hawkwind. However, his life remained tumultuous, reportedly joining the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, only to be removed for misbehavior.
In 1999, The Pretty Things paid tribute to their former drummer with a song titled “Vivian Prince” on their album Rage Before Beauty. His legacy lives on as fans and fellow musicians remember his vibrant spirit.
The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.
