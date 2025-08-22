News
Viva Aerobus Launches Nonstop Flights from Austin to Mexico City
AUSTIN, Texas — Viva Aerobus will launch a new nonstop flight service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to Felipe Ángeles International Airport (NLU) in Mexico City on November 20, 2025, the airline announced on Thursday.
“This is another exciting expansion of Viva’s nonstop services in Central Texas,” said AUS CEO Ghizlane Badawi. “We are excited to add another way for both business and leisure travelers to get to Mexico City. We can’t thank Viva enough for their continued investment in our community.”
The new service will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, utilizing Vive’s 186-seat A320 aircraft. Departures from AUS are scheduled for 12:35 p.m., with return flights from NLU set for 9:15 a.m.
Tickets for the new route are available for purchase. Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus, emphasized the significance of the expansion, saying, “We are thrilled to continue our expansion into Central Texas. This is a great opportunity to make tourism and trade easier. When arriving in Mexico City, travelers from AUS will also be able to enjoy direct flights to over 40 destinations, including Mexico’s biggest cities and tourist destinations.”
NLU is designed as a preferred alternative to Mexico City’s MEX airport, offering a modern and spacious travel experience. Upon arriving, passengers will have access to various ground transportation options, including taxis and buses, to reach downtown Mexico City and other neighborhoods. A new train service is scheduled to begin in December, enhancing connectivity between the airport and the city.
This new route complements AUS’s existing services, which currently include flights to Monterrey (MTY) that run four times a week on alternate days.
