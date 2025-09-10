Vivek Ramaswamy Gains Former Democrat Donors in Ohio Gubernatorial Race

Columbus, Ohio – Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is drawing significant support from high-profile donors who previously backed Democrat Tim Ryan, signaling a political shift in Ohio. Ramaswamy’s campaign reported that nearly $220,000 of his early fundraising came from individuals who had also contributed to Ryan, a former congressman considering a gubernatorial run.

Among those switching support is Caryn Covelli, who donated $10,000 to Ramaswamy after contributing over $59,000 to Ryan. Bruce Zoldan, another prominent donor, shifted his allegiance by giving Ramaswamy $5,000 following over $53,000 in donations to Ryan. Adam Thomarios and Anthony Manna are also notable examples of former Ryan backers now supporting Ramaswamy.

Jai Chabria, Ramaswamy’s chief strategist, highlighted this trend as evidence of a broader desire among Ohio voters for new leadership. He expressed that many residents are ready to leave behind the old Democratic model and embrace Ramaswamy’s vision for economic growth and reform.

“It’s interesting to see people who have historically donated to Democrats flocking to Vivek,” Chabria said. He believes this shift is not only evident in financial contributions but also in growing grassroots support throughout the state.

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou praised the changing donor landscape, calling it impressive. He said that former Ryan supporters see Ramaswamy as a candidate focused on workers, manufacturing, and energy independence.

Ramaswamy has reported raising $9.7 million from February to June, marking the largest fundraising total for an Ohio gubernatorial candidate in the pre-election year. An associated super PAC has contributed an additional $17 million.

As Ramaswamy consolidates support, his campaign is planning various fundraising events, including one in Akron hosted by Thomarios. With strong fundraising, former Democrat defections, and the early endorsement from the Ohio GOP, Ramaswamy is positioning himself as a frontrunner for the 2026 gubernatorial election.