Business
Vivienne Westwood Responds to Lawsuit by Street Artists Over Artwork Use
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has responded to a lawsuit filed by three street artists over the unauthorized use of their artwork on apparel sold by Westwood and Farfetch. The artists allege that their distinctive graffiti styles were used without permission, aiming to enhance the appeal of the brands.
The complaint, lodged earlier this year, claims that Westwood’s company exploited the artists’ work “to lend credibility and an aura of urban cool” to its clothing lines. They are seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages for what they describe as a blatant misuse of their artistic creation.
In a 14-page legal response submitted Wednesday in the Central District of California, Westwood, along with her company’s Italian arm, Latimo SA, denied the allegations, stating they lacked sufficient information to either admit or deny the claims made against them.
The defendants maintain that they have not violated any laws. They further point out that the apparel in question lacks copyright management information typically protected under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. This suggests a legal battle over whether the artists’ street styles were appropriated without permission.
Jeffrey Gluck, representing the three artists, expressed disappointment with Westwood’s response, mentioning that it feels contradictory for a designer who built a brand based on counterculture to undermine the legal rights of artists. “It is pathetic,” he said, referring to the lack of compensation for the artists. “The global graffiti community is not new to this fight, and they will stand up for their rights now just as they always have in the face of unjust corporate exploitation.”
Gluck also recalled a previous legal case where fashion brand H&M reached a settlement with street artist Revok over the unauthorized use of artwork in advertising, leading to funding for Detroit art institutions in 2018. This context highlights ongoing tensions between street artists and commercial brands over copyright issues.
Recent Posts
- Shemar Moore Shares Adorable Photo with Daughter Resembling Him
- Deportivo Cali Se Prepara Para Enfrentar a Llaneros en Liga Betplay
- D.C. Board Recommends Disbarment for Trump Ally Jeffrey Clark
- Blue Angels Air Show Sparks Controversy as Seattle Woman Files Lawsuit
- Rory McIlroy Skips FedEx St. Jude Championship Opener
- Rowdy Gaines Calls for Change Amid Challenges in American Swimming
- ATP Tour Schedule Features Upcoming Matches in Major Cities
- Sterling Sharpe Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Celebrated Actress Joanna Cassidy Turns 80 in Style
- Ryan Clark and Cam Newton Clash Over Jalen Hurts Ranking
- Yankees Defeat Rays as Díaz’s Injury Sparks Trade Rumors
- Jordan Spieth Shines with 65 at Wyndham Championship
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Launches with Discounts at Major Stores
- Lazio Faces Galatasaray in Friendly After Fenerbahce Loss
- WNBA Basketball Could Move to Boston by 2027
- Israeli Source Claims Hamas Deliberately Starving Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Boxing Legend Rahman Ali Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Dragon Bravo Fire Doubles in Size, Becomes Megafire at Grand Canyon
- FC Red Bull Salzburg Kicks Off Bundesliga Season Against SV Ried
- Houston Faces Possible Weekend Flooding as Rain Chances Increase