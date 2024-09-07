Vivo T3 Ultra Set to Launch in India on September 12

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has officially announced the launch of its new T3 Ultra 5G smartphone in India, scheduled for September 12. This announcement was made through a post on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

The T3 Ultra will be available for purchase on the Vivo e-shop, the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and selected offline retail stores. Detailed specifications of the smartphone have been revealed through its product listing on Flipkart.

The Vivo T3 Ultra features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It boasts a peak brightness of 4500 nits and supports HDR10+ for compatible content.

With a sleek design measuring just 7.58mm thick, the smartphone is also IP68 rated, providing resistance against both water and dust ingress. Vivo has indicated that the device can withstand submersion in water up to 1.5 meters for a duration of 30 minutes without incurring damage.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, the T3 Ultra will be available with up to 12GB of RAM, which can be extended by an additional 12GB using the Extended RAM functionality. The smartphone is equipped with a robust 5500mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging.

In terms of photography, the Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to feature a high-quality Sony primary camera sensor, anticipated to be a 50MP Sony IMX921, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Although the exact pricing details have not yet been confirmed, speculation suggests it will be priced below Rs 33,000.