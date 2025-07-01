Sports
Vladar Signs Two-Year Deal with Philadelphia Flyers
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Goaltender Dan Vladar has signed a two-year, $6.7 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers, the team announced on Tuesday. The contract carries an average annual value of $3.35 million.
The 27-year-old goalie finished last season with a record of 12 wins, 11 losses, and 6 overtime losses. He also posted a goals-against average of 2.80 and a save percentage of .898 across 30 games with the Calgary Flames.
Selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Vladar has a career record of 49 wins, 34 losses, and 16 overtime losses, with a 3.00 GAA and .895 save percentage over 105 regular-season games. He has also appeared in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Last season, Vladar primarily served as the backup to emerging star Dustin Wolf in Calgary. His 30 appearances were a career high, but he has yet to take on a full-time starting role in the NHL.
In Philadelphia, Vladar will compete for the starting goaltender position against teammates Ivan Fedotov and Samuel Ersson. The situation will be closely monitored as the Flyers prepare for training camp this fall.
The addition of Vladar reduces options in an already limited goaltending market.
