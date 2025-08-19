Sports
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Michael Jordan’s Number but Doesn’t Call
Toronto, Canada – Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has revealed he has the phone number of basketball legend Michael Jordan in his contacts. However, he has never called or texted him.
During a team event where players shared the most famous contacts in their phones, Guerrero Jr. did not hesitate to mention Jordan, the iconic No. 23 of the Chicago Bulls. This fun revelation sparked interest among his teammates, showcasing Guerrero Jr.’s unique connection to one of sports’ greatest icons.
Despite having Jordan’s number, Guerrero Jr. admitted he has not reached out but holds out hope for a future meeting. “For me, he is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time),” Guerrero Jr. stated.
Guerrero Jr. officially joined Jordan Brand in 2021, becoming part of a roster that includes names like Derek Jeter and Mookie Betts. He expressed great honor in being associated with the brand linked to Michael Jordan. “I feel very happy. I never saw MJ play in real life, but as a kid, I watched his videos. He’s an inspiration to me,” he said.
The Dominican slugger shared that he admires Jordan’s work ethic and believes being part of the Jumpman family is meaningful beyond just endorsements. “That is why family is very important to me,” he added.
Guerrero Jr. also displayed his admiration for basketball icons during a recent series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he wore a Lakers shirt featuring Kobe Bryant. The decision was seen as a tribute to Bryant, especially since fans received bobbleheads of the late player that night.
Guerrero Jr. continues to navigate his emerging MLB career while maintaining respect for the legends that came before him.
