Vladimir Tarasenko Traded to Minnesota Wild Ahead of Free Agency

Detroit, Michigan — Veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko has been traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations, the teams announced Monday.

The 33-year-old forward finished his season in Detroit with 33 points, including 11 goals and 22 assists in 80 games played. His performance this season marked a decline from previous years, as he recorded a -13 rating and averaged 14:47 ice time per game.

Tarasenko is entering the final year of a two-year contract worth $9.5 million, which he signed with Detroit on July 3, 2024. The contract carries an average annual value of $4.75 million. After this season, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Selected 16th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2010 NHL Draft, Tarasenko has accumulated 662 points throughout his career, including 304 goals and 358 assists over 831 regular-season games with the Blues, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, and Red Wings. He has also recorded 73 points in 121 playoff games.

Tarasenko is a two-time Stanley Cup winner, having claimed the championship with the Blues in 2019 and with the Panthers in 2024. He joins the Wild at a crucial time as NHL free agency begins on Tuesday.

Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman stated over the weekend that the team will not buy out any contracts before the deadline, while also indicating ongoing discussions to re-sign forward Patrick Kane.