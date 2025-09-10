Vogue’s Anna Wintour Praises Meryl Streep’s Performance in Classic Film

NEW YORK, NY — Anna Wintour, the outgoing editor-in-chief of Vogue, shared her thoughts on Meryl Streep‘s performance as a fictional fashion editor in the 2006 comedy, “The Devil Wears Prada.” Wintour noted that Streep’s portrayal showed ‘a lot of wit’ and was notably subtle.

Wintour attended the film’s premiere wearing Prada, unaware of the movie’s themes. In an interview, she explained, “I went to the premiere wearing Prada, completely having no idea what the film was going to be about.” She added that her colleagues in the fashion industry were concerned it might depict her negatively.

Journalist David Remnick described Streep’s portrayal as ‘cartoonish,’ to which Wintour agreed, calling it ‘a caricature.’ Nonetheless, Wintour was taken aback by how enjoyable the film was. “I found it highly enjoyable. It was very funny, and I talk about it a lot,” she stated.

Wintour also credited the film for its humor and wit, adding, “It had Meryl Streep. I mean, it was incredible, and they were all amazing. In the end, I thought it was a fair shot.” Streep received an Oscar nomination for her role in the film.

Wintour previously hesitated to comment on the film, suggesting that it was up to audiences to decide if there were similarities between her and the character Miranda Priestly. Meanwhile, production is currently underway for a sequel in New York, featuring Kenneth Branagh alongside returning stars Anne Hathaway, Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

The original film grossed $326 million on a $40 million budget and has remained a significant part of pop culture. Wintour’s successor at Vogue, Chloe Malle, has recently been announced. Wintour will continue her role as chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue.