Voices Share Concerns on ICE Hiring Practices and Constitution Knowledge

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Two letters to the editor published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 2, 2025, express concerns over the hiring practices at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the knowledge of the Constitution among its agents.

Ruth Peebles emphasizes the need for federal officials to provide every ICE applicant, especially new hires, with copies of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. She argues that knowledge of these foundational documents is essential, given that new hires must take an oath to uphold them. Peebles expresses frustration that many ICE agents rely more on social media for guidance, rather than understanding the Constitution themselves.

“This is the founding document of our country, something that theoretically lays out our rights as citizens, and it is being metaphorically shredded as we speak,” Peebles stated. She further remarks on her personal commitment to the Constitution, carrying multiple copies to share.

In a contrasting letter, Melissa Verdugo reflects on her experience conducting background investigations for ICE candidates. She acknowledges that many applicants are intelligent and qualified, yet expresses concern that the current administration’s lowered standards will enable poorly suited individuals to join the ranks.

“Trump’s vision of ICE, with its emphasis on cruelty, will likely be staffed by gun-toting thugs comprising the fascist military he dreams about,” Verdugo wrote, voicing a haunting question about the future of ICE operations. “When the last immigrant is transported to some far-off country, who then will ICE set its sights on?”

Both letters highlight growing anxiety over the direction of ICE and the implications for civil rights amid evolving immigration policies.