Mexico City, Mexico – Volaris Airlines announced on July 1, 2025, the launch of a new flight route aimed at enhancing family connections and attracting international tourists. The airline hopes to compete with neighboring airports while providing more options for travelers.

The initiative was supported by various local authorities, who emphasized the potential positive impact on both economic growth and community ties. The Secretary of Mobility reported that the new connection aligns with ongoing efforts to improve transportation infrastructure in the capital.

Josué Guerrero, the municipal president, stated, “This new route is crucial for families who wish to reunite and for boosting tourism in our region.” The project is expected to provide substantial support to local businesses and promote cultural exchange.

In addition to this new service, there are plans to enhance travel convenience through infrastructure improvements at the airport. The government is committed to addressing current issues, including traffic congestion and customer service enhancements.

The local tourism office has welcomed the development, asserting that the new connection will not only strengthen familial relationships but also bring more international visitors, which is vital for the region’s economy. The first flight is set for later this year, although a specific date has yet to be confirmed.