Volkanovski Seeks Next Challenge After Title Victory

Miami, FL – UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski aims to remain active after regaining his title against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 in April. Volkanovski is eager to face a worthy challenger he has yet to meet.

Movsar Evloev, a top contender, was expected to fight Aaron Pico at UFC Abu Dhabi this Saturday. However, an undisclosed injury has postponed that match, leaving Volkanovski uncertain about his next title defense.

Volkanovski expressed his feelings about the situation, stating, “I guess that’s what is happening, which is unfortunate because as I’ve said, I’ve made it clear that I believe he should be next. He deserves it, and I know that he was gonna get the title shot if he was to win that fight. So now that puts a spanner in the works.”

The champion indicated that there is no clear direction regarding his next fight. “What happens from here? Are they pushing the fight back, is someone gonna replace him? It leaves things up in the air for me, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Volkanovski also mentioned other potential contenders if Evloev does not secure a shot. “There are some guys, if you had your Lerone Murphy, Arnold Allen, there are some other guys who are right up there,” he noted. “If they were to fill in as a late replacement and get a win, I’m sure the UFC are gonna give them a title shot.”

As the MMA community waits, all eyes are on the featherweight division as developments unfold.