Business
Volkswagen Scirocco: A Blend of Sophistication and Fun
DETROIT, MI — The 1982 Volkswagen Scirocco has hit the dealerships, and it continues to excite car enthusiasts. The new model shares a lot with its predecessor, retaining the spirit while undergoing significant improvements. The original Scirocco was known for its unique blend of sporty design and practical execution, a formula Volkswagen has built upon.
The latest version features a 1.7-liter, 74-horsepower engine that allows drivers a satisfying experience on the road. With changes such as a redesigned aerodynamic body, the Scirocco now achieves a drag coefficient of 0.39, an improvement over the previous model.
The interior has been updated for comfort and functionality, although some features feel basic compared to competitors. A notable addition is the E Light, a new fuel-saving gadget that encourages drivers to shift gears for better fuel efficiency. In a study by the EPA, drivers using the E Light saw improved fuel economy, bumping the Scirocco’s rating from 25 to 28 mpg.
Visibility has improved with a wider windshield and added headroom. Although the new model is slightly heavier, weighing in at 2,160 pounds, it retains a nimbleness that makes it fun to drive. Test drives show that it accelerates smoothly and handles well on curves, feeling stable and responsive.
Experts have mixed feelings about the new Scirocco’s aesthetics. Some believe the design lacks the signature flair of the original Giugiaro styling, opting instead for a more conventional look. However, many agree that under the skin, the Scirocco remains an appealing choice for performance enthusiasts.
Critics have noted that while the new Scirocco is a more grown-up version of the beloved classic, it manages to maintain just enough of the fun factor that made the original so popular. With the market anticipating a return, Volkswagen may soon see how well the latest Scirocco holds up against contemporary rivals.
