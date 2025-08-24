2025 Volleyball Season Kicks Off with AVCA First Serve Showcase

LINCOLN, Neb. — The 2025 college volleyball season begins this weekend at the AVCA First Serve Showcase, taking place from August 22-24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Top teams will compete, including No. 1 Nebraska and No. 3 Pittsburgh in an exciting opener.

Beginning Friday at 7 p.m. ET, the first match features Nebraska against Pittsburgh, marking a significant start to the season. Matches throughout the weekend will be broadcast on platforms such as FOX, FS1, and ESPN, allowing fans to follow the action live.

The event revives a long-standing preseason tradition, which had not been held since 2014. In 2024, the event brought together elite teams including Nebraska, Kentucky, Louisville, and Wisconsin, with Nebraska defeating Kentucky in the opening match.

This year, the showcase expands from four to ten participating teams, spread across two venues. Matches will be held at both Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln and the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Notable matchups include No. 14 Kansas facing No. 2 Penn State and No. 9 Texas A&M against No. 11 Minnesota on August 25.

Head Coach Dani Busboom Kelly leads the Nebraska Cornhuskers into the season with lofty expectations. The team boasts returning stars like Harper Murray and Rebekah Allick, supported by a talented freshman class. They will face a tough test against No. 3 Pittsburgh.

Penn State, the defending national champion and rated No. 2 in the preseason polls, will open against No. 12 Creighton. Despite losing veteran players, the Nittany Lions are poised to make a statement with strong returning talent.

Pittsburgh aims to secure its first victory against Nebraska after falling short in their previous encounters. The Panthers feature National Player of the Year Olivia Babcock, who looks to continue her impressive performance from last season.

This kickoff event not only highlights the intense competition but also marks new beginnings for several teams. Kansas and Creighton are among those starting their seasons under new leadership.

The AVCA First Serve showcase sets the stage for an exciting season ahead, as teams prepare for both regular-season and postseason challenges.