Volunteers Condemn Harassment Over Big Bear Fireworks Show

Big Bear Lake, California — Volunteers caring for the bald eagle nest at Big Bear Lake are urging the public to stop harassing city officials about the upcoming July 4 fireworks show. Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) made the plea on Monday, discussing the negative effects fireworks may have on the local eagles, particularly juveniles Sunny and Gizmo.

Sunny and Gizmo were hatched earlier this year by their parents, Jackie and Shadow. The organization has collected more than 40,000 signatures on a petition to end future fireworks displays at the lake. However, some individuals have resorted to aggressive tactics, according to FOBBV Executive Director Sandy Steers.

“We were deeply saddened to discover that some people took a different approach,” Steers wrote on social media Thursday. “Some have been aggressive with agencies and their employees, cyberbullying, and even posting personal information of the event organizers online.”

Steers condemned this behavior, highlighting that such actions are unethical and could be illegal. She stressed, “We absolutely condemn it, especially doing it in the name of protecting the eagles or nature.” Anyone engaging in these behaviors would face a permanent ban from FOBBV social media platforms.

The intent of the group was to inform and raise awareness about the harm fireworks can cause to the eagles, according to Steers. City officials acknowledged their concerns for the bald eagles. “We truly appreciate the care and concern shown for wildlife, particularly our iconic bald eagle pair and their fledglings,” stated Visit Big Bear.

City officials shared information from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, noting that Sunny and Gizmo are capable of independent flight. “While the fireworks may disturb the eagles, we do not believe that fireworks at this stage will cause direct take (nest failure),” said a representative from the agency.

Visit Big Bear expressed their commitment to balancing ecological concerns with community celebrations. “We understand that not everyone will agree with the decision to move forward,” they added. “But this event reflects a broader vision — one of care, planning, and responsibility.”