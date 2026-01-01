Volunteers Prepare Special Float for America’s 250th Birthday at Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. — Hundreds of volunteers are hard at work putting finishing touches on a float for the Rose Parade, which takes place on Jan. 1. This year marks the beginning of America’s 250th birthday year, with the parade serving as a major celebration.

The float features three American bald eagles positioned at the top, designed to move throughout the parade. One eagle, powered by hydraulics, will rise about 35 feet above the float. “It’s three American bald eagles. Basically, they’re going to be atop the float and they’re all moving,” said one volunteer.

Many volunteers hail from America250 and the Daughters of the American Revolution, including Jill Fewell, Regent of the Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter in Indianapolis. Fewell traveled to California to help assemble the float, viewing it as more than just a parade entry. “We’ve gone through a lot to get to where we are today,” she stated. “This float is so representative of our country.”

As a graduate of Indiana University, Fewell finds it meaningful that the school is represented in the Rose Bowl during America’s 250th kickoff. “What a proud moment,” she said, hoping the moment resonates with fellow Hoosiers. “IU is most known for basketball, but this football team is pretty darn amazing, so we have high hopes for them on Jan. 1, bringing the new year, bringing all of our Hoosier pride to the Rose Bowl.”

Fewell noted that IU fans are already filling the streets of Pasadena and expects that energy to translate to the stadium. “The stadium is going to be filled with red, maybe a little white,” she added. “Unfortunately, Alabama is red, too, but we’ll make it work.”

The Rose Parade will kick off on New Year’s morning, followed by the Rose Bowl later in the afternoon. Fewell looks forward to the show-stopping float, with its vivid tribute to the nation’s history and spirit.