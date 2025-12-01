Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles

ASHBURN, Va. — Von Miller, a celebrated NFL pass rusher, returns to Washington this Sunday as the Commanders face the Denver Broncos. Miller, who once sought to lead Denver to greatness, now finds himself in a challenging position with a struggling 3-8 team that has lost six straight games.

The Broncos last visited Washington in December 2017, a game that saw former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing three touchdowns in a victory. Miller reflected on the time, saying, “A lot of teams would kill to have a quarterback like that.” Eight years later, the dynamics have shifted dramatically.

After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, Miller won another Super Bowl and signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. However, following a trade to the Commanders, he expressed a commitment to winning, stating, “This team is all about winning.”

As the Broncos approach this upcoming game with an eight-game winning streak and a dominant defense, the Commanders struggle to overcome injuries. Three defensive ends are on injured reserve, forcing Washington to rely on Miller to bolster its pass rush, which has faltered due to personnel losses.

Miller, now 36, acknowledges the awkwardness of playing against a former team. “It’s definitely tough, it’s definitely weird,” he said. The nostalgia is compounded by Denver celebrating the tenth anniversary of their Super Bowl 50 victory, a game in which Miller earned MVP honors.

Despite his struggles with Washington’s defense, Miller remains focused on his journey. He needs 3.5 sacks to reach the NFL’s top ten all-time, a goal that motivates him as he looks to keep playing. “I want to get as many sacks as possible,” he shared. “There’s always something to play for.”

As Washington aims for a strong finish to an otherwise disappointing season, players and coaches hope that the return of key individuals can spark improvement. Coach Dan Quinn emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards and building upon past successes. For Miller, the matchup against the Broncos represents a chance for personal achievement amid team struggles.