Sports
Von Miller Moves to Commanders After Tough Bills Tenure
ASHBURN, Va. — Von Miller‘s time with the Buffalo Bills is officially over as he has signed with the Washington Commanders for the 2025 NFL season. After securing a $120 million contract, Miller faced challenges with a knee injury that hampered his performance, leading to his release for salary-cap relief.
During his time with the Bills, Miller played about 40% of the snaps in the season opener. “I just love football, man,” he said. “I love all aspects about it. I love practice, watching film, being in the locker room with the guys. I guess if I got bored, I might want to do something other than this, but so far I haven’t. I just love it.”
The Bills decided to let Miller go, clearing $8.4 million off their books for the upcoming season. His 2022 torn ACL prevented him from fully performing at the level expected from his lucrative contract.
The Commanders view Miller as a valuable asset as they aim for a potential Super Bowl appearance. With 129.5 career sacks, Miller ranks tied for 16th in NFL history. His experience as a two-time champion brings a veteran presence that could enhance the team’s chances for success.
Despite the potential, opinions vary regarding Miller’s ability to perform at a high level following his injuries. As the season unfolds, how well he adjusts and contributes to the Commanders’ success will be closely watched.
Miller’s trajectory with the Commanders could play a critical role in their Super Bowl aspirations, but questions about his prior injury continue to linger.
