Von Miller Signs with Washington Commanders to Boost Pass Rush

ASHBURN, Va. — Veteran edge rusher Von Miller has officially signed with the Washington Commanders, aiming to strengthen their pass rush after losing Dante Fowler Jr. to free agency. The announcement came from Miller himself via his Instagram, where he greeted fans with, “DC… What’s good??”

The Commanders struggled with their pass rush last season, finishing 11th in the league with 43 sacks. After Fowler departed from the team, they recognized the urgent need to enhance their defensive lineup. Signing Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler, marks a significant step in their efforts to bolster depth on defense.

Miller, 36, spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, after signing a lucrative six-year, $120 million contract ahead of the 2022 season. However, injuries limited his production significantly; he managed only 14 sacks and 23 quarterback hits over that span. His release from Buffalo earlier this offseason freed up $8.4 million in salary cap space for the team.

Despite a decline in performance, Miller’s reputation and experience are undeniable. He has an impressive career history with three first-team All-Pro selections and two Super Bowl championships. In 2024, he still managed to contribute six sacks, demonstrating that he can be an effective player even as he approaches the end of his career.

The Commanders hope Miller can replicate some of his past success and help them advance further after reaching the NFC Championship Game last season. His ability to provide experience and knowledge to younger teammates could prove invaluable as the Commanders strive to compete at a high level during the upcoming season.