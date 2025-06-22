Vondrousova Upsets Sabalenka to Reach Berlin Open Final

Berlin, Germany – Marketa Vondrousova pulled off a stunning upset against world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the Berlin Tennis Open on Saturday, securing a spot in her first final since winning the 2023 Wimbledon title.

Vondrousova, currently ranked 164th and recovering from shoulder surgery, defeated Sabalenka with a score of 6-2, 6-4 in just 1 hour and 21 minutes. The Czech player expressed her excitement at returning to form after a long injury layoff. “I didn’t play for a long time. I am just happy to be back healthy and so grateful to play these matches,” she told the WTA Tour.

Sabalenka, who had been undefeated in her semifinal matches this year, started strong but quickly faltered. She saved two break points in her opening game but succumbed to Vondrousova’s relentless pressure, allowing her to take the first set. The second set was tense, with Sabalenka initially breaking ahead before Vondrousova rallied back to seal her victory.

Vondrousova will face fellow qualifier Wang Xinyu in the finals. Wang secured her place by defeating the 2021 Berlin champion Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-1 in the other semifinal. “This week has been a dream for me,” Wang said. “Coming into every match, I wasn’t expecting anything, it was really just to enjoy the stage.”

In a related event, Daniil Medvedev also reached the Halle Open final after overcoming Alexander Zverev with a close score of 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (1-7), 6-4. Medvedev’s win marks his first final in 15 months, where he will compete against Alexander Bublik.

The Berlin Open final will see Vondrousova and Wang, both unseeded, contending for the title in what promises to be an exciting matchup.