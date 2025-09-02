Vondrousova Withdraws, Sabalenka Advances to US Open Semifinals

NEW YORK — Marketa Vondrousova withdrew from the US Open quarterfinals just two hours before her scheduled match against Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday night due to an injury. The U.S. Tennis Association announced the walkover, which automatically sent Sabalenka to the semifinals without hitting a ball.

Vondrousova, who won Wimbledon in 2023, was seen with a wrap around her left knee while walking, but the specifics of her injury were not disclosed. The 26-year-old Czech was emotional after her fourth-round victory over Elena Rybakina, leading to a surprising end to her tournament run just as she was gaining momentum.

After defeating seeded players earlier in the tournament, including McCartney Kessler and Jasmine Paolini, Vondrousova entered the quarterfinals unseeded and ranked No. 60 in the world. Her withdrawal leaves Sabalenka, the world No. 1, to face Jessica Pegula in a rematch of last year’s championship match.

“So sorry for Marketa after all she’s been through,” Sabalenka said on an Instagram story. “She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her. Take care of yourself and I hope you can recover quickly.”

This marks the first time Sabalenka has advanced in a major via walkover. Fans had paid high prices for tickets, with courtside seats reaching up to $2,000, but will now see only one match during the evening session.

The last two women’s quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday, with top competitors in action seeking to secure their places in the finals.