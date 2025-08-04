Voting Guide for La Casa de los Famosos México 2025

Mexico City, Mexico – The third season of La Casa de los Famosos México has officially begun, bringing excitement to fans starting August 3, 2025. The reality show features 15 contestants, including popular figures such as influencer Ninel Conde and actress Olivia Collins. The stakes are high, as only one contestant can win a cash prize of 4 million pesos, along with an extra bonus for this season.

During the next ten weeks, contestants will face weekly eliminations based on public votes. Viewers play a crucial role, as they can ensure their favorite stays in the competition through their votes. Voting opens every Wednesday and remains available throughout the weekends, with key times during the Pre-Gala, Gala, and Post-Gala.

Voting occurs on several days: Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. To vote, fans can access the official website, where they will find a QR code during broadcast times. The voting process is straightforward: after scanning the QR code or visiting the voting section on the website, viewers select the nominee they wish to save and confirm their vote.

Participants have two voting options. General audiences can submit one vote per day, while subscribers to ViX Premium can vote up to 10 times a day. This exclusive feature is available for free during the first two weeks of the show’s premiere.

As tensions rise among contestants, especially after the elimination gala, the dynamics of the show are becoming increasingly competitive. Olivia Collins is among the contestants facing challenges early on. In the first nomination gala, she received votes due to disagreements with other housemates and health concerns, leading to intense moments during the week.

Olivia’s struggles include dealing with a recent health scare, which caused distress among other residents. “I felt very stressed, and my head hurt a lot,” she explained, highlighting the impact of the television environment on her well-being.

As the contest progresses, fans are encouraged to stay engaged and vote wisely to influence the outcome of their favorite contestant’s journey.