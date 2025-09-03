Sports
Vuelta a España Stage 11 Ends Abruptly Due to Protests
BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Stage 11 of the Vuelta a España was dramatically halted after pro-Palestinian protests disrupted the finish line on September 3, 2025. As a result, race organizers indicated there would be no official stage winner, and times were taken three kilometers from the line.
The 157.4-kilometer stage began and ended in Bilbao, with racers battling it out in the final 20 kilometers when the announcement was made. Race leader Jonas Vingegaard from Team Visma-Lease a Bike and fellow competitor Tom Pidcock broke away shortly before the premature finish.
Race director stated on Radio Vuelta: “Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take the time at three kilometers before the line. We won’t have a stage winner. Points for the mountain classification and the intermediate sprint will be awarded, but not on the finish line.”
This decision followed safety concerns raised by the Professional Cyclists’ Association (CPA), particularly given prior protest incidents involving the Israel-Premier Tech team. Both Vingegaard and Pidcock expressed disappointment over the race’s abrupt end.
Tom Pidcock remarked, “It’s hard to describe the disappointment. I felt like today was my day. There should always be a finish line.” He added that he was unsure where the premature finish took place, contributing to his frustration.
Upon the announcement of no podium presentation, Vingegaard expressed his sadness, noting he wouldn’t receive a stuffed toy for his son’s birthday, which he aimed to win during the stage.
Sports commentator Trevor Stynes highlighted that despite the unusual ending, Vingegaard maintained his status as the overall race leader, having gained time over key competitor João Almeida.
As the event unfolded, chaos erupted at the finish line due to protesters throwing paper and attempting to breach barriers. Riot police were deployed, prompting officials to take drastic action to ensure the safety of riders and spectators alike. The CPA had facilitated meetings prior to the stage regarding ongoing safety issues, insisting that the race could continue if protests remained peaceful.
Both riders and organizers are now addressing the implications of continued protests as the competition proceeds into upcoming stages.
