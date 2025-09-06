Wade Barrett Addresses Nikki Bella’s Claims of Avoidance at Raw

NEW YORK, NY — WWE commentator Wade Barrett has responded to Nikki Bella‘s recent comments about his behavior at Monday Night Raw. Bella claimed Barrett “avoided” her after he made critical comments about her on the Clash in Paris pre-show.

On September 4, Bella discussed Barrett’s remarks during an episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast. Barrett had suggested that the women’s division had moved on since Bella’s last regular appearances in the ring.

During her podcast, Bella expressed her surprise at Barrett’s seeming avoidance of her the next night. “I would love to have a conversation with Wade Barrett, and he avoided me on Monday [at WWE Raw], which was shocking because he always comes up and says hi to me,” she said.

Bella contrasted Barrett’s commentary style with Michael Cole‘s, stating, “Michael knows how to take a life story and put it into what we do.” She felt Barrett’s comments had “crossed a line,” particularly regarding his implication that she was desperate to prove herself.

In response, Barrett took to X to address Bella’s claims. “I had no idea Nicole felt this way, and I’m happy to have this ‘conversation’ any time she likes. I wish she’d brought it up when we said hello to each other at Raw, rather than via her podcast,” Barrett wrote, denying the claim of avoidance.

Bella recently competed for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris but was unable to secure the title. Lynch later impacted the main event by costing CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.

As the situation develops, Barrett’s comments remain available on X, and fans can catch Bella’s full statements on her podcast.